The Cowichan Valley School District Board of Education has created the position of District Elder / Knowledge Keeper.

It’s a first in the province.

Dolly Sylvester will be the first holder of the position.

She’s expected to play a pivotal role in continuing to shape the District’s relationships with Nations throughout the valley, as well as being a conduit for Elders throughout the community.

The position will bring Indigenous perspectives and knowledge to the school community and will assist with ceremonial and cultural events.

Sylvester has unofficially held the role for many years and this move formalizes the role.