The B.C. SPCA has a new cat in its possession.

What’s different about this one is it came to Canada in a container from China.

The Society, which has named the cat Stowaway, says the cat survived more than 25 days in a 40 foot shipping container that came from China to the Port of Vancouver and then travelled to Prince George before she was discovered.

She survived with no food and only condensation to drink.

The Society says by all accounts, she should have died along the way.

She is severely emaciated, dehydrated and is now starting to recover under strict quarantine.