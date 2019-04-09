The MLA for the Cowichan Valley is calling for an addiction treatment centre in Duncan.

Sonia Furstenau read the list of needs for the Valley in the Legislature for the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions.

“What is urgently needed in Cowichan is stable, ongoing funding for sharps clean-up, a low barrier supervised shelter, locally and easily accessible addictions treatment and transitional and long term housing. Our small community is struggling, what is your ministry doing to ensure that people have access to the infrastructure that’s needed to keep the community safe?”

Judy Darcy responded saying Island Health has been improving its services for the community.

“In the Cowichan Valley, in particular, I know that Island Health has established a new intensive case management team to provide outreach and support for people who are struggling with addiction. They are saving lives through significantly expanded access to naloxone, as well as the overdose prevention site they are funding a nurse practitioner to receive specialized addictions training in order to provide better support in the future.”

Darcy said the NDP inherited a fragmented system for mental health with enormous gaps and they are working every day to escalate their response.