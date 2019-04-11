Six Public Safety Lifeline volunteers are being recognized for their exceptional contributions to emergency and disaster response throughout the province as part of National Volunteer Week.

The award-winners are a select few among thousands of Public Safety Lifeline volunteers who conduct air and ground search and rescue, help extricate victims trapped by serious motor vehicle accidents, set up communication networks and coordinate services for victims of natural disasters.

This year’s award-winners include Provincial Emergency Program Air volunteer John Lamb of Ladysmith.

The province says Public Safety Lifeline volunteers demonstrate a selfless commitment to the safety of B.C. families and communities during emergencies.

More than 13,000 Public Safety Lifeline volunteers in B.C. respond to an average of 6,000 incidents each year.