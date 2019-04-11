Minimum wage vs living wage views wanted
To better understand the needs of working people, British Columbians are invited to share their views on ways to close the gap between the minimum wage and a living wage.
A living wage is defined as the hourly rate at which a household can meet its basic needs based on the actual costs of living in a specific community.
A living wage is generally higher than a minimum wage because it considers what earners in a family need to bring home based on the actual costs of living in a specific community.
People can submit written feedback by email from now until the end of May (to: FWC@gov.bc.ca
).
The commission will hold in-person presentations in eight B.C. communities including in Nanaimo on April 24th.
Anyone wishing to present their views in person to the commission is asked to book a time in advance.
All meetings will be open to the public.
The commission will report back to government with its findings and recommendations later this summer.