To better understand the needs of working people, British Columbians are invited to share their views on ways to close the gap between the minimum wage and a living wage.

A living wage is defined as the hourly rate at which a household can meet its basic needs based on the actual costs of living in a specific community.

A living wage is generally higher than a minimum wage because it considers what earners in a family need to bring home based on the actual costs of living in a specific community.

People can submit written feedback by email from now until the end of May (to: FWC@gov.bc.ca ). The commission will hold in-person presentations in eight B.C. communities including in Nanaimo on April 24th.

Anyone wishing to present their views in person to the commission is asked to book a time in advance.