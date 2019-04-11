ICBC’s Road Safety Speaker Program will be making a number of stops in our communities.

ICBC spokesperson, Caroline Robinson says speakers will share their personal stories with high school students about risky driving and the importance of making smart decisions.

In Duncan, Heidi Cave, who was in a car struck by a speeding vehicle that left her in a battle for her life, will be speaking at Cowichan Secondary and Frances Kelsey Secondary at the end of this month.

Next month, Ladysmith and Nanaimo speakers will include a paramedic whose young daughter and her best friend were killed in a crash in 2010 and a first responder who has attended numerous vehicle crashes, including those with teen fatalities.

On the Sunshine Coast, Heather Charlton, who made the dangerous decision to drive impaired and her best friend was killed because of it, will be speaking at the Chatelech high school in Sechelt and at Elphinstone in Gibsons on May 9th.