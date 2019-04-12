The B.C. cannabis co-op organization has wrapped up consultations with growers and processors.

They were held in our listening area over the past few months and a significant number of interested potential members attended.

The organizers now have a survey online to help determine the objectives of the co-op as well as what its stance will be when it comes to government legislation.

You can read the presentation from the meetings and participate in the survey online

Organizers of the co-op say the survey takes just 60 seconds to complete.