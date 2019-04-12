Cannabis co-op seeks input
The B.C. cannabis co-op organization has wrapped up consultations with growers and processors.
They were held in our listening area over the past few months and a significant number of interested potential members attended.
The organizers now have a survey online to help determine the objectives of the co-op as well as what its stance will be when it comes to government legislation.
You can read the presentation from the meetings and participate in the survey online
.
Organizers of the co-op say the survey takes just 60 seconds to complete.