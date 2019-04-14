The McKenzie interchange project, estimated at a price tag of $85 million dollars, is entering the final phase.

The second and final construction contract is halfway to completion and the final phase includes building the overpass that allows traffic on the Trans-Canada highway to travel through the intersection, uninterrupted.

The project is expected to save commuters coming from the downtown area about 20 minutes.

The entire project is expected to wrap up by next summer.

The Malahat Village Safety Improvement project cost the province $34 million dollars.