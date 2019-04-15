The chilly weather we are getting is helpful for those who have their eyes on the weir at Lake Cowichan.

Those with a vested interest in our water levels say the snowpack continues to show slow accumulation at the Heather Mountain pillow.

That station provides near-real-time data on precipitation, snow depth, and temperature and provides valuable information for predicting snowmelt and water levels throughout the summer.

The forecast for more rain is also good news for water watchers.

Cowichan Lake is reported to be holding at 61 per cent full but more rain is needed or the lake will be on decline again.

Officials are beginning to plan for 2019 for how to manage the lake and river given the conditions we have experienced thus far.