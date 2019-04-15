The journey with dementia poses many challenges and having an understanding of what you are facing, and reliable information about the types of help available to you will make a difference.

That’s according to Jane Hope, the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s Support and Education Coordinator for the Valley.

To help the increasing number of people living with dementia and their caregivers better understand the health issue, the Society is bringing it’s free Getting to Know Dementia workshop to Duncan on Thursday, May 2nd.

Participants will learn about the support available to them, how to begin planning for the future, and strategies for living as well.

This session is intended for people experiencing early symptoms of dementia, as well as family members or friends who are currently supporting a person with a recent dementia diagnosis.