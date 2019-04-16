The Easter long-weekend is expected to be busy at BC Ferries terminals and the transportation giant is adding a boat-load of sailings.

89 additional sailings have been added, including eleven on the Departure Bay-Horseshoe Bay route.

Manager of Communications and Media Relations with BC Ferries, Astrid Braunschmidt said the weekdays are likely going to be the busiest sailing times.

“We expect the most popular travel times will be Thursday evening and Friday morning and then again Monday afternoon. Our full sailing schedules are posted on our website at BCFerries.com and we suggest people make a reservation on our website if they want a sailing of choice.”

BC Ferries has added 70 sailings to the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route.