Someone stole, of all things, a 42-foot dock from the Bamberton Industrial Park on the Saanich Inlet and Shawnigan Lake RCMP is asking for public assistance.

Brentwood College owned the dock, it was being repaired and was expected to be returned.

The dock is described as 42 feet long, eight feet wide, with a wooden top and sealed metal floats. It has two metal gate sections that were used to attach to pilings.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Shawnigan Lake RCMP at 250-743-5514 or call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Crimestoppers pays up to $2,000 dollars for information leading to an arrest.