The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are looking for a 56-year-old Duncan man.

David Craig Johnson was last seen on April 9 at a bus station in Duncan with a ticket to Victoria and he had expressed interest in going to Port Coquitlam.

Johnson is described as standing six feet tall, with a slender build, auburn-coloured hair, and blue eyes.

If you know where he may be, call the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment at 250-748-5522 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).