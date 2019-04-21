Duncan City Council will consider the adoption of the 2019 Tax Rates Bylaw and Financial Plan in the coming weeks.

The 2019 budget has set a tax increase of 2.9 percent.

However, due to differences in assessment increases between property classes, the 2.9 percent increase hinges on the type of property a person owned and how much the property value increased compared to other properties.

The City has attempted to balance the increase between residential and business property classes and that has resulted in an increase of three point five percent for a home valued at $356,721 dollars.

An increase of $189 dollars is a reality for the average business valued at $547,146.

The bylaw and financial plan will be up for adoption on May 6.

Major 2019 projects: