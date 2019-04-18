A new study is linking preschool screen time to behavioural and attention problems at age five.

The research sampled more than 2,400 families and compared children who got at least two hours of daily screen time to those who had less than 30 minutes.

A University of Alberta Pediatrics professor led the study which found that kids that spent their day in front of the tube were five times more likely to show clinically significant “externalizing” behavioural problems like inattention.

Daily screen time included TV, DVD’s, computers, video consoles, smartphones and tablets.