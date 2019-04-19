If you’ve ever been on a trip between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen and thought, “you know, I could really use a beer,” you soon may get your wish.

BC Ferries is launching a pilot project that will test out serving alcoholic beverages from select BC breweries and VQA wineries at the Pacific Buffet on sailings, starting at 11 am.

Customers will be restricted to two drinks and they must be purchased with a meal.

Alcohol consumption is prohibited on BC Ferries vessels and at terminals, but it is permitted in the dining room on the 22-hour trip between Port Hardy and Prince Rupert.

This trial is expected to run through the month of June and the idea came out of a 2018 survey, in which half of the passengers surveyed said they would be more interested in spending time in the lounge and buffet areas if alcohol was on the menu.