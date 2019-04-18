The Nanaimo RCMP is investigating upwards of eight relatively small fires which appear to have been intentionally set at Brechin Elementary school.

Constable Gary O’Brien says the most significant of the eight fires was reported on Wednesday, April 3rd, when fire crews responded to a smoke alarm, activated from the basement of the school.

The resulting water used to douse the fire and the activation of water sprinklers, forced the evacuation of the school and caused about 5,000 dollars in smoke and water damage.

“There was another small fire that was found in a washroom. It was a wad of toilet paper that was lit on fire. Didn’t cause any damage or an evacuation. The other fires happened outside the school and may have happened after hours. They involved a piece of paper or clothing that was set on fire and they burned into the grass.”

The two fires inside the school happened while children were in the school.

Police say there is extra security in place to patrol the school and grounds after hours and the Nanaimo RCMP School Liaison Unit is investigating along with fire inspectors and school district officials.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is continuing.