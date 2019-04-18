RCMP have released some tips to safeguard your property.

Mounties say most thefts are considered “crimes of opportunity” and can be prevented if precautions are taken

Police say the number one way you can keep yourself from being a victim of a theft is to lock your vehicle.

If you are going away on don’t announce it on Facebook or other social media sites.

Leave an outside light on at night.

Make sure you close your overhead garage door.

Take pictures and record the Make, Model and Serial number of big ticket items that are commonly stolen such as TV’s, electronics, and tools.

Block Watch communities see a 50 per cent reduction in crime so it can be a good idea to start one in your neighbourhood.