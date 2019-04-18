New housing needs reports will help local governments and the Province better understand and respond to long-term housing needs specific to their communities.

New legislation requires local governments to collect data, analyze trends and present a report every five years to the province that describes current and anticipated housing needs.

To help local governments get their reports done, the province is providing 5 million dollars over the next three years through a program administered by the Union of B.C. Municipalities.

Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing says housing needs reports will provide the information that local governments, along with the Province, need to make sure the right kind of homes are being created.

The reports will assess key housing needs, including the need for affordable housing, rental housing and homes for seniors, people with special needs, families and people at risk of homelessness.