New party bus rules
As graduation season approaches, the province is reminding teenagers and their parents that new regulations will strengthen the party bus industry.
Operators will now be required to have a safety monitor on board when there are minors travelling in a party bus or limousine.
The operator will be responsible for ensuring that the safety monitor has the appropriate first-aid training and record check requirements.
Safety monitors will have to have certifications that meet minimum first-aid training requirements, including how to administer Naloxone.
Fines for not displaying valid decals showing operators have passed a safety inspection have increased from 81 dollars to 318 dollars.
In addition, operators are also required to get consent forms from parents and guardians.