As graduation season approaches, the province is reminding teenagers and their parents that new regulations will strengthen the party bus industry.

Operators will now be required to have a safety monitor on board when there are minors travelling in a party bus or limousine.

The operator will be responsible for ensuring that the safety monitor has the appropriate first-aid training and record check requirements.

Safety monitors will have to have certifications that meet minimum first-aid training requirements, including how to administer Naloxone.

Fines for not displaying valid decals showing operators have passed a safety inspection have increased from 81 dollars to 318 dollars.

In addition, operators are also required to get consent forms from parents and guardians.