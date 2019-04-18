It is Spring Clean Up Week in Ladysmith next week.

Beginning on Tuesday, on regular collection days, oversized items will also be picked up.

Those include furniture, washers, dryers, dishwashers, stoves, carpets, rugs, scrap metal, barbeques, toys, bicycles, car seats, and strollers.

Mattresses will also be picked up, as long as they are fully contained in plastic and sealed.

The items need to be placed curbside the day before your regular collection day.