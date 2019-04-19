The Easter Eggspress is back at the BC Forest Discovery Centre this weekend and it runs from Saturday through Monday.

Forest Discovery Centre General Manager Chris Gale says it’s going to be a great weekend.

“The Green Hornet train rides, the scavenger hunt and just a great place to be on Easter,” said Gale. “We expect about 2,500 people over the three days, so that’s going to be really good.

Gale said, “People have been nervous about the storm damage, it has been cleaned up quite a bit, but people will get to see some of the buildings that have been flattened. Other than that, everything is back to normal.”

He said the model railroad in the lower building will be running and people will get a sneak peek at the new exhibit, Forests Forever.

The BC Forest Discovery Centre will be open from 10 am to 4 pm all three days.