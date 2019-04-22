A pre-trial conference will be held at the Duncan courthouse tomorrow in the case of Kehar Garry Sangha.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin in early June and then a trial date will be set.

Sangha is facing numerous charges including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and unlawful confinement.

His charges stem from an incident back in April 2017 when a badly beaten woman escaped from a home on Stamps Road.

She claimed she was held over the course of three days and beaten during that period.