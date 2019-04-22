The North Cowichan Council will be moving forward with public engagement on the Municipal Forest Reserve.

Council discussed the scope of those consultations which will deal with the future management of the Reserve and agreed the discussions need to be meaningful, both broad and deep.

They are expected to result in a definition of the highest and best use for the Municipal Forest Reserve.

A budget and timeline for the engagement process will be set at an upcoming meeting.

In the meantime, Council has agreed to explore the offer from UBC and the Coastal Douglas Fir Conservation Partnership who want to help develop forest management plans.