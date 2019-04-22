The teenage dancers, one from Duncan and one from Nanaimo, were eliminated from the World of Dance on NBC.

But the pair, 16-year-old Carlow Rush of Duncan and 15 year old Jacksun Fryer from Nanaimo, got some tips from Jennifer Lopez who said the pair were entertaining and innovative.

The teen dancers performed an act called Funkanometry, a combination of funk, popping and hip hop.

The pair were the first act from B.C. to ever make it so far in the competition.