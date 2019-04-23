Students at Crofton Elementary School have played a part in the life cycle of Chum salmon.

The salmon came to the students as eggs as part of the Fisheries and Oceans Canada “Salmonids in the Classroom” program, which has been running for over 35-years in BC and Yukon.

The students raise the salmon in the school and have now released them in Stocking Creek.

Raising the salmon provides an opportunity to teach students to understand, respect, and protect freshwater and marine ecosystems and to recognize how we are linked to the complex environments.