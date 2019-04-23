The province has announced, what it calls, significant highway improvements in Sooke and Langford that will make the commute safer, faster and more reliable.

Premier John Horgan and Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, announced joint federal and provincial funding for the improvements.

In Langford, the stretch of Highway 1 between Leigh Road and Westshore Parkway will be widened from three lanes to four and a new median barrier to separate traffic will be added.

A new northbound through lane will also be constructed at the Westshore Parkway intersection.

In Sooke, improvements will be made to the Highway 14 corridor.