To help more rural business owners in B.C. get their goods to international and interprovincial markets, the Export Navigator pilot program will now be a permanent one.

Bruce Ralston, B.C.’s Minister of Jobs, Trade, and Technology says the Export Navigator program has helped 317 small businesses at all stages of exporting.

“The prospect of growing beyond a regional market and into an international one can be daunting. This program provides the kind of individual counselling and help that does make for many successful expansions of British Columbia businesses.”

The initiative will also be expanded to offer specialized support for businesses owned by Indigenous people, women, and youth.

Lisa Mellett, of Queen Bee Farms and Apiary, says the program has helped her company move forward with exporting plans.

“The pathway to export for a small business like ours can be a long and expensive one. A commitment from the government to further stream and expedite the process can only encourage more entrepreneurs like us to continue taking the steps required to export. We would highly recommend the Export Navigator program to anyone wanting to expand their market around the world.”

The Province is contributing 2 million dollars over two years and the federal government will provide up to 2 and a quarter million dollars over three years for the initiative.