A new era will be ushered in at the BC Forest Discovery Centre this week, as the much-anticipated Forests Forever exhibit will be unveiled to the public.

General Manager Chris Gale said Forests Forever starts with a huge mock-up of the tree nursery in Saanich, gets into the story of a fir cone and moves along from there.

“Then you walk through a giant fir cone, go right inside it and take a look around, and then around the corner from that is the LIDAR display,” said Gale. “Then you go into what used to be the theatre, there is a mock-up of Harmac Pulp Mill, their control panel. After that, you come out into the building and it shows you the harvesting and transportation of trees.”

Gale said the exhibit that will attract secondary and post-secondary students from all over the island.

“It’s a very educational and high-tech exhibit, we expect schools and even the universities from up and down the island to be visiting a lot more,” said Gale. “It’s such an innovative display for people to come and see, it’s a world-class exhibit and we just can’t wait for everybody to see it.”

The new exhibit opens to the public tomorrow.