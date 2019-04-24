The province, through a bidding process, has chosen a company to carry out a study to determine long-term solutions for getting people moving more efficiently throughout south Vancouver Island.

Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure says she’s anticipating the study will lead to a comprehensive regional plan for all types of transportation.

The South Island Transportation Plan will look to identify improvement options for transit, cycling, pedestrian movements, ferry services, rail and existing roads and the connections between them.

It will go as far north as the Duncan area and west to the Sooke area.

Urban Systems was selected to carry out the study and has one year to complete its work.

The South Island Transportation Plan will also include studying the feasibility of commuter rail along the E&N corridor and the minister says that information will help shape the discussion around the future of the E&N corridor on the south Island.