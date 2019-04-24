Pavement marking is underway throughout the province with higher standards than previous years.

The work will see the use of larger glass beads in coastal areas for increased reflectivity and visibility at night, and thicker paint for longer-lasting pavement marking.

Pavement marking is now taking place in all regions.

This week crews will be working on the side roads in the Duncan area and parts of Highway 1 between Duncan and Victoria.

Drivers are reminded to slow down, obey all traffic control personnel and use caution when travelling through areas where crews are marking pavement.

Private contractors are responsible for repainting more than 20,000 kilometres on highways and provincially owned side roads in B.C. every year.