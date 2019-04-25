It’s a project worth more than a million dollars that will not only solidify the BC Forest Discovery Centre as a premier tourist destination but marry the old days with new technology.

The Forests Forever exhibit opens to the public today and offers people a chance to explore innovations in the forest industry and the exhibit includes a tree nursery, a chance to check out Lidar technology, and some of the products that come from wood.

BC Forest Discovery Centre President Alf Carter said this new exhibit brings the tourist destination into 2018.

“It’s a tremendous shot in the arm here, it was pretty darth and pretty dark, we lacked interactive displays with our patrons,” said Carter. “This provides us with that type of ability, prior to this Forests Forever project there was really only two features that interacted with the public, the steam train or the schoolhouse, the rest were all static displays.”

With the destination attracting more than 60,000 visitors in 2017 and the addition of this new feature, the goal is to see 75,000 people visit the BC Forest Discovery Centre.

Corporate Communications Coordinator with Tourism Vancouver Island Lauren Semple said the new target is very much within reach.

“Engaging attractions like this help make Vancouver Island a destination for world travellers and it really strengthens the cultural fabric of our region,” said Semple. “A project like this has wonderful intersections of education, industry, history, and it’s providing all that in a really engaging way that’s going to bring visitors of all ages.”

The exhibit opens to the public today and runs from 10 am to 4:30 pm.