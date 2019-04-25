The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP responded to an incident involving someone with a weapon on Duncan Street.

The suspect, described as wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans carrying a longboard threatened a man with a knife before fleeing on foot.

The suspect was found nearby but was released pending an investigation.

Any witnesses who can identify the suspect are encouraged to call the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment at (250) 250-748-5522, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477