The Somenos Marsh Wildlife Society has announced that construction on a viewing tower is underway.

The tower will be located near the entrance to the open air classroom off the Trans-Canada and the installation of this viewing tower is expected to be completed this summer.

The open-air classroom is home to two hundred bird species and offers visitors an educational outdoor experience, including a multi-use trail network, elevated boardwalks and informational signage.

The construction of the six-metre viewing tower was delayed last May, as the Somenos Marsh Wildlife Society had to get permission from the Agricultural Land Reserve to undertake an activity that wasn’t farming at the site.