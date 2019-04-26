Earlier today, there was a ribbon-cutting on the Saltair Rail with Trail to honour the opening of a 4.3-kilometre section of the Cowichan Valley Trail that connects Saltair to Chemainus and Ladysmith.

Construction of the trail took about seven months to complete start to finish, and the Manager of Parks and Trails with the Cowichan Valley Regional District Brian Farquhar said he’s an avid outdoorsman and he’s thrilled at the value this trail will add in our local communities.

“I’m a hiker and a biker and this is certainly something that, I think, will bring a lot of value to people, especially in the communities from Chemainus, Saltair and Ladysmith in terms of having an off-road experience for cyclists, for hiking, and equestrians,” said Farquhar.

Jim Bishop is a retired Trans-Canada Trail board member and former chairman and when asked about the pride he feels about the trail system and the newest addition to the Cowichan Valley Trail, he responded.

“Off the map, quite literally. This came along as a project for me at the ascent of my life, the back nine, and I’m leaving something behind that I’m proud of and that’s important,” said Bishop.

There are two hundred kilometres of trails on Vancouver Island that is part of the massive 24,000-kilometre Great Trail that connects Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast.

The newly opened section of the Cowichan Valley Trail cost $1.7 million dollars and Farquhar said this is an investment in local communities and safety.

“That’s a fair amount of money, but it’s a three-metre wide, compacted, level trail that’s usable year-round and really gets people, who otherwise would be driving on Chemainus Road, or walking, or cycling, which can be a real challenge, off on this safe, separated pathway parallel to the road that gets people through these communities,” said Farquhar.

The funding came from the Federal Gas Tax Fund Program, the Province of BC, (Bike BC & Provincial Rural Dividend Fund), Trans Canada Trails, Mosaic Forest Management along with private donations.

Bishop said the Cowichan Valley offers visitors and residents alike with a unique advantage.

“We have areas where you can come and stay a week and not ride on the same trail twice,” said Bishop. “See new places and experience new people and the Islands Trust, they want to be an integral part of a network and that’s important, that’s what ties us all together,” said Bishop.

To connect the entire Cowichan Valley region, a 12-kilometre stretch from just south of Chemainus to Highway 18 near Somenos Road needs to be built.

Chemainus Elementary students sang a rendition of John Denver’s “Country Roads,” renaming it “Country Trails.”