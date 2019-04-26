It’s is a Day of Mourning Sunday for workers who died as a result of a workplace injury of disease.

In the Town of Lake Cowichan, the 75th Anniversary organization and the Cowichan Valley ATV Club will make a Memorial Run to Mount Balduc to honour the memory of the six RCAF aircrew killed there on April 25th, 1944.

Pastor David Stirling of the Lake Cowichan Legion will perform a memorial service, and a wreath will be laid by Ross Forrest and Dave Thompson representing both organizations.

During World War II on April 25th in 1944, a Lockheed Ventura Coastal Patrol Plane with a crew of 6 became disoriented on a flight from Patricia Bay to Tofino.

The plane crashed on Mount Bolduc with no survivors.

A Cairn located nearby marks the grave and records the names of the crew.

The site is a designated War Memorial.

There will be Day of Mourning services across the Valley Sunday with the most popular gathering in Lake Cowichan at the Forestry Memorial at 10.