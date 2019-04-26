Nature lovers, native plant gardeners and curious ecologists of all ages are invited to attend the annual In Bloom Wildflower Festival at the Cowichan Garry Oak Preserve tomorrow (Apr 27).

The event is hosted by local volunteers from the Oak Park Preservation Society and offers local residents a chance to tour the nationally renowned site, which is now owned by the Nature Conservancy of Canada.

The preserve is ecologically sensitive, so visitors are asked to leave pets at home and to park on Maple Bay Road before walking to the festival entrance at the end of Aitken Road.

The Garry Oak Preserve is one of the Nature Conservancy of Canada’s best restoration success stories.

Through the conservation efforts and commitment of local volunteers, the site has become home to a vibrant community of native species, including many species at risk that rely on the globally rare Garry oak habitat.

Less than 10 per cent of this ecosystem is left in the world.