The province is boosting the incentives it offers so homeowners can switch to high-efficiency heating appliances and replace old windows.

Premier John Horgan said while new builds are good when it comes to helping people reduce their carbon footprint, older homes can be brought up to speed too.

“We need to address old housing stock too

Provincial incentives to help people switch to high-efficiency electric heat pumps for space heating have increased by 1,000 dollars, bringing the total rebate to 3,000 dollars, with additional incentives available in some municipalities.

Similar incentives to upgrade doors and windows have doubled to 2,000 dollars.