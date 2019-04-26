The Federal Minister of Indigenous Services along with other federal and provincial government officials will be in our region tomorrow (Sat).

Seamus O’Regan will be meeting with a First Nations Leadership Council to sign a Tripartite Memorandum of Understanding to improve emergency management services for BC First Nations in Vancouver before coming our way.

It’s not clear, exactly what he will be doing in the Cowichan Valley but he will be in Sooke to announce support for a commercial development project in that community before he comes here.