While answering some questions with regards to South Island transportation issues, the premier suggested there are numerous challenges with E and N rail.

John Horgan said there is a starting point in place for costs to improve the line and the alternatives for the line and a South Island Transportation Study is underway.

“We continue to work with local stakeholders which include First Nations, communities, right up and down the corridor from Comox to the Johnson Street Bridge. There are challenges along the way which shocked me, frankly having been a member of the legislature for fourteen years. Efforts to try to revive the train have all failed because we can’t get coordination from all of the component parts.”

The South Island Transportation Plan will not only look to identify improvement options for transit, cycling, pedestrian movements, and ferry services but will include studying the feasibility of commuter rail along the E&N corridor.

Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure says that information will help shape the discussion around the future of the E&N corridor on the South Island.