Don Balcombe has been named the new Assistant Superintendent of secondary learning at the Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District.

Balcombe is the principal at Dover Bay Secondary and he has also held school administrator roles in secondary schools in Vernon, Kitimat, and Terrace, BC.

He has Bachelors and Masters’ degrees in Education with a focus on Educational Leadership.

Superintendent Scott Saywell has indicated that Balcombe will begin in his new position on August 1.