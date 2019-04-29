The owners of a farm in Ladysmith are looking for one of their baby goats.

The 12 day old goat went missing from Yellow Point Farms in Ladysmith during a public event on Saturday.

About 50 people attended the event and when the dust settled, the baby goat was gone.

The owners say they searched for him for hours but found no signs of him and there were no predators around.

They say the goat is too young to be without his mother, who has been looking for him since he disappeared.

They say he can be returned with no questions asked.