Local MLAs Sheila Malcolmson and Doug Routley are welcoming 36,000 dollars through the province’s BC Arts Council Grant Program to support arts and culture organizations in Nanaimo, Gabriola, Ladysmith, and Chemainus.

Doug Routley, MLA for Nanaimo-North Cowichan says the funding will go a long way in supporting the visibility and vibrancy of our local arts and culture community.

Recipients in the region benefiting from the latest round of grants include the Crimson Coast Dance Society, Gabriola Arts Council, Chemainus Valley Cultural Arts Society, Hub City Cinema Society, and the Arts Council of Ladysmith and District.