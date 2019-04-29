The fire seasons of 2017 and 2018 ravaged Indigenous lands and territories beyond recognition.

First Nations communities are often vulnerable to climate change, wildfire threats and flooding because of their remote locations.

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, the President of the Union of BC Indian Chiefs says a memorandum of understanding should allow for increased resources, improved communications and fluid cooperation with those on the front lines who defend the environment and communities in emergency situations.

Seamus O’Regan, federal Minister of Indigenous Services was in our region over the weekend and signed the M-O-U.

While here, he also toured the Cowichan Valley.

In Budget 2019, the federal government proposed to invest nearly 259 million dollars over five years, starting in 2019-2020, to strengthen the capacity of First Nations to prepare for, respond to, and mitigate emergency threats.