The owners of Yellow Point Farms in Ladysmith say the last two days have been a whirlwind of emotions and stress.

That’s after a 12 day old baby goat went missing from the farm during a public event Saturday.

Now a 1,200 dollar reward is on the table for information leading to his return.

The owners of the farm say the person who has the goat can return it to any of the members of the Vancouver Island Goat Association.

If anyone has any tips, or leads, on where the goat might be, they can reach Yellow Point Farms through Facebook, or call Crimestoppers.