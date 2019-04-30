One of four redevelopment concept plans for the Crofton ferry terminal, provided by BC Ferries.

BC Ferries has unveiled four different concepts for the redevelopment of the Crofton ferry terminal.

Of the four concepts, BC Ferries expects different aspects from each will be taken into account before a final plan is formulated.

The transportation giant is still looking for thoughts on the key issues and opportunities for the terminal that could include changes to the waiting areas, holding compound, amenities, or a long term parking lot.

You can still send comments on the redevelopment of the terminal via email to tdpinfo@bcferries.com/

There are also plans to have the MV Quinsam, which is currently operating on the Nanaimo to Gabriola Island route, in service between Crofton and Salt Spring by 2022.