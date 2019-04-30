The CEO of the Island Corridor Foundation is hoping for some clarity with regards to the E and N rail line in the next couple of weeks.

The Nanoose First Nation filed a B.C. Supreme Court claim against the Island Corridor Foundation and the Attorney General back in 2015 and it’s set to go to court May 13th.

The Snaw-naw-as First Nation is on a mission to get its land back after a railway was built cutting through its reserve north of Nanaimo decades ago.

Larry Stevenson, responding to a comment from Premier John Horgan about the many challenges with the rail line, is looking forward to putting the court challenge in the rearview mirror, no matter the results.

“We don’t think that those challenges are not overcomeable. As an example, I think everybody is aware of those lawsuits that were filed up at Nanoose, we believe that we are going to bring closure to those very soon. Probably in the coming weeks and that will remove a major obstacle.”

Stevenson said of all the challenges the Island Corridor Foundation is facing, getting governments on board with plans is the largest one.