Island Health is asking Cowichan Valley parents to check their children’s immunization record to ensure their pertussis immunizations are up to date.

That’s after a case of whooping cough turned up in Duncan.

A notice has been sent out to parents and guardians who have children that attend the Duncan Dynamics Gymnastics Club.

The note says individuals who have attended the gym may have been in contact with the bacteria, which are spread by coughing.

Pertussis is a serious communicable disease.

If someone is diagnosed with pertussis, antibiotic treatment will be needed.

After five days of treatment, the individual will no longer be considered infectious and can return to school or work.