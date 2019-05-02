The province is reporting improvements in the wait times for an MRI and more resources will go to the system this year to make them even better.

Adrian Dix, Minister of Health said B.C. had the worst MRI wait time in Canada prior to 2017.

With more resources added to the program, Dix said 44,000 more exams were done in 2017-18 and in 2019-20, a further 5 point 2-5 million dollars is being added to increase exams.

“We are increasing our target this year from last year’s target. Our target this year will 248,369 MRI examinations in B.C. That’s an increase of 15,000 over the actuals last year, an increase of 23,300 over last year’s target.”

MRI is one of the tools used to diagnose a number of medical conditions, including abnormalities of the brain, as well as tumours, cysts and soft-tissue injuries in other parts of the body.