Every year, 82 people are killed in speed-related crashes in the province, making speed the number one cause of car crash fatalities in B.C.

10 people are killed every year on Vancouver Island from speed-related crashes.

That’s why ICBC, government, and police are launching a new month-long campaign focused on speed.

Speeding is a concern for all road users, not just drivers.

Research shows that if a pedestrian is hit by a passenger vehicle at 40 kilometres per hour, 90 per cent of pedestrians would survive.

However, that number drops to a 50 per cent survival rate if the collision occurs at 80 kilometres per hour.